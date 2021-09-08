Peace prize to go to SBIFF leader

COURTESY PHOTO

“Through his unending dedication to film and community, Roger (Durling) has brought the world to Santa Barbara audiences through international films and introduced Santa Barbara to the world,” the UNA’s Santa Barbara chapter said.

The United Nations Association has announced it will award its 2021 UNA Santa Barbara Peace Prize to Roger Durling, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival executive director.

Mr. Durling will receive the honor during a virtual ceremony at 5 p.m. Sept. 21, the United Nations International Day of Peace. Tickets are available at unasb.org.

“Through his unending dedication to film and community, Roger has brought the world to Santa Barbara audiences through international films and introduced Santa Barbara to the world,” the UNA’s Santa Barbara chapter said in a news release. “The SBIFF consistently screens important films that highlight world conditions and make them accessible for everyone, from our local schoolchildren to sophisticated film buffs.”

The UNA chapter went on to praise Mr. Durling for his “tireless leadership and vision.”

In addition to Mr. Durling, the UNA chapter’s Sept. 21 program will feature special guest speaker Peter Yeo, president of A Better World Campaign and the senior vice president of the United Nations Foundation.

Mr. Yeo served for 10 years as the deputy staff director for the House Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by U.S. Reps. Tom Lantos and Howard Berman, both California Democrats.

Mr. Yeo has worked on foreign policy and aid issues, such as shepherding into law several measures dealing with China, Tibet, Burma and East Timor. He also served as the deputy assistant secretary at the State Department during the Clinton administration.

Meanwhile, the International Cities of Peace Organization has proclaimed Santa Barbara as the 323rd city to receive its City of Peace designation.

— Dave Mason