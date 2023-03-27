Pearl Chase Society announces de Forest series

Speakers to discuss subjects close to the heart of Santa Barbara researcher and preservationist

The Pearl Chase Society will kick off the Kellam de Forest Speaker Series April 14 in honor of its founding member who did a lot to further the cause of historic preservation and community action in Santa Barbara.

He also did much for “Star Trek.” He was a researcher and technical adviser for the original series in the 1960s.

After his passing, the society said, it received many generous donations in his name. After careful consideration, the board decided the creation of an ongoing series would provide the community with great educational and inspirational benefit — something the society said Mr. de Forest would have embraced with his characteristic enthusiasm.

This free series is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Friday of each month beginning April 14 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 East Carrillo St. Refreshments will be served afterward.

This series is being spearheaded by Claudi Schou, who joined the board of directors about three months ago.

“They are a dynamic group of individuals passionate about preserving Santa Barbara historic architecture. Coming from Long Beach and having lived in a neighborhood of craftsmen that had pride in architecture, it was nice to come to this town and see a similar pride,” said Ms. Schou concerning the Pearl Chase Society.

“My interest was to help spearhead this speaker series, having hosted other lectures on local history in the last year,” Ms. Schou said. “It is an honor to have this opportunity to be asked to organize a speaker series on behalf of someone who was so greatly admired for his preservation work.

“If Kellam were around, I would want his approval.”

The committee for the speaker series includes Claudia Schou, Dennis Whelan, Cheri Rae and Steven Dowty.

“When planning the speaker topics, we are thinking of topics close to Kellam’s heart and in line with Pearl Chase Society desire to share our love of preservation with community, the history of preservation and the future preservation effort,” said Ms. Schou.

On April 14, the series will begin with Rick Closson with a presentation about the life and times of Mr. de Forest, known in Hollywood for his accomplishments in the film industry/

On May 12, Cheri Rae will present a view of the historical importance of the Carrillo Recreation Center, and the social work done there by Pearl Chase, Margaret Baylor and other women who held community values Mr. de Forest supported in his preservation work.

On June 9, Douglas Woods, author of “California Casa” a beautifully photographed volume, will speak on Spanish Colonial Revival style, which was Mr. de Forest’s favorite architectural style. Mr. Woods’ new book focuses on examples of the style in Santa Barbara.

The series includes seven lectures, and the final lecture will take place on Nov. 10. November is also the birthday month of Pearl Chase.

“We will present speakers who will address topics close to Kellam’s heart, causes he would have supported, the history of Santa Barbara, and the individuals who established Santa Barbara as a uniquely beautiful and culturally rich community,” said Cheri Rae, a Pearl Chase Society Board member.

“We are trying to create an opportunity for the community to come together and discuss the preservation efforts that have maintained the charm of Santa Barbara through architecture,” said Ms. Schou.

To reserve a seat, call 805-403-7053. Seating is limited.

The Pearl Chase Society is an all volunteer, not-for-profit conservancy dedicated to preserving Santa Barbara’s historic architecture, landscapes and cultural heritage. For more information see.pearlchasesociety.org.

