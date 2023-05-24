Pearl Chase Society speaker series to cover architecture

SANTA BARBARA — The Pearl Chase Society’s Kellam de Forest Speaker Series will continue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 9 at the Carrillo Recreation Center. 100 E. Carrillo St.

This is the third installment in the series. Author and editor Douglas Woods will discuss the transformation of Santa Barbara’s architecture following the great earthquake of 1925 to a model Spanish Revival-style city.

Mr. Woods will be speaking about the Spanish Colonial Revival style and its influence on Southern California residential architecture. The more resilient architecture style composed of adobe, stucco, stone, and clay connected the thread to the city’s Spanish heritage and romanticized past.

Mr. Woods’ presentation will include a slideshow of examples of this distinctive style from San Diego to Santa Barbara.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 805-403-7053.

— Liam Hibbert