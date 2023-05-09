Pearl Chase Society to present ‘A String of Pearls’ author 

PHOTOS COURTESY CHERI RAE

Santa Barbara author Cheri Rae will talk about the early life of Pearl Chase (above) Friday at the Carrillo Recreation Center in Santa Barbara.

Cheri Rae, who is working on a Pearl Chase biography, will be a featured speaker at the Pearl Chase Society’s speaker series on Friday.

The talk will take place 6 to 7 p.m. at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 East Carrillo St., Santa Barbara. The lecture will cover the social work of Pearl Chase and Margaret Baylor.

Mrs. Rae, a Santa Barbara author who has written about literary advocacy and Santa Barbara icon Pearl Chase (1888-1979), will soon be releasing a comprehensive Pearl Chase biography about her adolescence, her correspondents and her causes. It’s called “A String of Pearls: Miss Chase of Santa Barbara.”

Mrs. Rae wants young girls, women and the greater Santa Barbara community to understand Pearl Chase’s significance and her extraordinary history.

Mrs. Rae has been working on a Pearl Chase biography for approximately four years. In an interview with the News-Press, Mrs. Rae explained how this idea came to her years ago and has been percolating in her mind ever since.

“I always thought that someone had to write a biography about her (Pearl Chase), but no one did. So just before COVID-19, I started thinking more about it and researching more.”

Pearl Chase worked on co-creating the Carrillo Recreation Center.

Mrs. Rae explained that the combination of the pandemic and family loss created a motivating space for her to continue researching Pearl Chase and finish writing her biography.

“This book was really healing for me,” she said.

The author’s upcoming biography can be synopsized in relation to Mrs. Chase’s early years as a teacher and social worker. Mrs. Rae said her goal in writing the biography is to “put her life in the context of Santa Barbara history.”

“The history of Santa Barbara and Pearl Chase is so connected, I had to primarily focus on her influence in Santa Barbara,” Mrs. Rae explained.

A distinguished author, Mrs. Rae has previously released a small pocket-size book about Pearl Chase in 2013, titled: “Pearl Chase: First Lady of Santa Barbara.”

When asked about her previous book, Mrs. Rae differentiates the two: “It’s a small little pocket sized book. I call it a tourist’s guide to Pearl Chase, though this woman deserved so much more. I never imagined myself writing a biography, but COVID helped get me through and stay motivated.”

Mrs. Rae’s passion for Santa Barbara history and specifically, for Pearl Chase, is evident in her writing.

“It was a huge privilege to be able to access her documents; love letters, correspondents, and all kinds of work documents,” she explained. “It’s nice to have those (letters) as a backdrop for all the good work she did.”

The author reflected inward to see what she gained from writing this biography and learning in-depth about this woman icon.

Friday’s talk will include a discussion of the social work of Margaret Baylor.

“I really gained a great deal of respect for her and how diplomatic she always was, and how she could straddle separate worlds at a time when women didn’t have as much freedom as we do today.”

Mrs. Rae’s previous book, “DyslexiaLand,” is about literacy advocacy and wanting to provide a wealth of knowledge to parents who have a dyslexic child.

When asked about her previous work and its relation to her upcoming biography, Mrs. Rae said, “The books are completely different, but Pearl was an advocate in so many ways. I’ve become an advocate for providing access for literacy, and that book was created from serious research and personal experience.”

Though her books are completely separate topics, there is a thread of activism, womanhood and Santa Barbara history in her books.

“I would not compare myself to Pearl Chase, but we share similar qualities,” Mrs. Rae said. “We are both well prepared and expect that of others, and we both want to make this world a better place.”

Mrs. Rae wants her readers to gain an appreciation for the context of Pearl Chase’s life, through her new work.

“She lived a very long time and saw extraordinary change,” she said: “I want readers to see how brave she was, and how much of an environmentalist she was. That was largely overlooked.”

When asked what attendees can expect from her remarks on Friday, Mrs. Rae said, “I’m going to be talking about her early life — before the earthquake (in 1925). The audience will learn about her life as a student at UC Berkeley, as a sorority girl, about her efforts as a social worker.”

Mrs. Rae wants to focus on this “small sliver of her life,” especially about her work co-creating the Carrillo Recreation Center in Santa Barbara, where the talk will be held.

Knowing that kind of history is important to Mrs. Rae and the Pearl Chase Society.

“If we know the stories of the past,” Mrs. Rae said, “we can be better citizens today and tomorrow.”

email: klogan@newspress.com