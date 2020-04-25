Home Local Pedestrian improvement project underway on State Route 1
by Mitchell White 0 comment
GUADALUPE A project to add sidewalks, curb ramps and a restriping of existing crosswalks on State Route 1 between 4th and 9th streets in Guadalupe is underway.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 through April 30, motorists will encounter shoulder closures and one-way reversing traffic control. Closures are also planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes, said Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

The project also includes the installation of high-visibility crosswalks at 5th and 6th streets, which will feature pedestrian-activated flashing beacons. 

The contractor for the $372,00 project of R. Burke Corporations of San Luis Obispo, with construction expected to be complete this summer. Motorists are reminded to move over and slow down when driving through construction zones.

