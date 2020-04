An Amtrak passenger train fatally struck a pedestrian on the tracks near Fernald Point in Montecito on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Montecito early Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 12:27, said spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Law enforcement, fire and medics responded to the scene near Fernald Point. The victim, a woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Additional information on the deceased will not be available until Monday, said Ms. Zick.