PEFFER, Steven Edmond

Oct. 15, 1948 – Feb. 27, 2023

Solvang- Steven Edmond Peffer passed away at the age of 74, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was born in Fresno, CA. He moved to San Jose with his family in 1966, and graduated from Andrew P. Hill High School. Steve joined the US Air Force in 1968, and served as a sergeant for the “Rustic” Forward Air Controllers (FAC) at Binh Thuy and Bien Hoa, Vietnam from Dec. 1970, to Dec. 1971. Steve was responsible for maintenance of the Cessna O-2 Skymaster, which flew secret FAC missions

over Cambodia.

Upon returning from Vietnam, Steve was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base near Sacramento, CA. Steve was a 33-year employee of the Hewlett Packard and Agilent in San Jose, CA. After retirement he resided in San Jose, Camarillo, Santa Barbara, and Solvang, CA and was an active member of the Elks Lodge in Santa Barbara and the “Rustic” organization. Steve was a gregarious and kind person with many lifelong friends.

He is succeeded by his former wife Lynn R. Peffer, his daughter, Desirea S. Peffer and four grandchildren, Mario F. Peffer, Giovanni R. Melendez, Niko A. Melendez, and Cali J. Melendez, as well as his sisters, Cheryl A. MacDonald, and Melanie R. Rossi, and his companion, Claudia Wiseman. A Military Honors Ceremony was conducted at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA on May 12, 2023, where he was interred at the final resting place of his parents, George E. and Barbara L. Peffer, and his Uncle Curtis B. Fry.