Pelosi tests positive for COVID

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Thursday.

Speaker Pelosi, 82, is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. She is one of several top D.C. officials and among a handful of House Democrats who have tested positive this week.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Drew Hammill, her deputy chief of staff, said. “The speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Mr. Hammill said a planned congressional trip to Asia, which Speaker Pelosi was slated to lead, will be postponed.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have also recently tested positive for COVID. U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, recently tested positive as well.

The lawmakers expressed gratitude for the vaccine.

An outbreak among officials and reporters has appeared to have occurred following a recent Gridiron Club dinner.

Speaker Pelosi is in her 18th term in Congress and represents part of the city and county of San Francisco. She is second in line for succession to the presidency, following the vice president.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com