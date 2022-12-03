PENA, Edward Gil, Sr.

Edward Gil Pena Sr, of Solvang CA, SYVUHS class of ’74 passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, Nov. 11th. Big Ed or “Humpy” to family and friends was a father, ‘Tata,’ a husband, a coach, and a well-known member of The Valley. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or camping. Ed enjoyed BBqing for loved ones. In Ed’s early days as a ranch hand, he took part in several cattle brandings on many ranches in the area. He was a butcher for 37 years and finished as a transporter before retiring. Ed is survived through his wife Patty Pena, sons Edward Pena Jr; Thomas Pena; Sean Foy, numerous grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and many others that loved Ed.
Visitation, Thursday Dec 8th, 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Loper Funeral Chapel in Ballard. Graveside Services will be held Friday, Dec 9th 10:00 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.
Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors
