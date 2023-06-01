Pence to announce 2024 White House bid

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce his 2024 candidacy for president in Iowa next week.

Several media outlets broke the news Wednesday, indicating the announcement will likely come June 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The latest polling from Morning Consult puts Mr. Pence at 5% support, behind former President Donald Trump at 56% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 22%.

Mr. Pence earned the ire of Mr. Trump and many of his supporters for refusing to illegally reject the 2020 election results, even under the explicit threat of death at the hands of the perpetrators of the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The announcement comes the same day that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reportedly broke the same news of a 2024 announcement next week.

Radio host and commentator Larry Elder, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have announced their 2024 ambitions as well. The Morning Consult poll put Haley and Ramaswamy both at 4% support. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced he is running on Monday.

The first GOP caucus is in Iowa on Jan. 22, 2024, while the first GOP primary is Jan. 30 of the same year in New Hampshire. The first group of states holding their presidential primary votes is in March of next year.