Pennies from $5: Gas prices continue daily record high trend

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Gas prices hit a national average price of $4.92 a gallon Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

That is the highest price for regular unleaded gas on record, marking yet another record-setting day for gas prices as the national average nears $5 per gallon.

Motorists in 13 states are now paying an average of $5 a gallon or more. New Jersey and Massachusetts joined Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Right now, Americans are paying about double the prices they paid when President Joe Biden was elected. Gas prices have consistently risen, hitting new record highs every day for more than a week.

California leads the nation with a national average price of $6.37 per gallon.

In Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, the average was $6.30 a gallon, according to AAA.

Several other states are above $5 per gallon, and almost all 50 states are at least over $4.50 per gallon.

Diesel gasoline also hit a record high Tuesday at $5.68 per gallon.

Critics have continued to blast President Joe Biden for the high prices, which come alongside soaring inflation.

“With average gas prices now more than double what they were when Biden took office, it’s no surprise that only 27% told a recent ABC poll they approved of his handling of gas prices,” U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., wrote on Twitter. “We need an all-of-the-above approach to drive down prices.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.

News-Press Managing Editor Dave Mason contributed to this report.