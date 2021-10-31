People pick plump pumpkins at pair of patches

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA family takes a group selfie among the pumpkins at the Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch in Goleta on Friday. Pumpkins are gifted to children by some creepy denizens of the Haunted Pumpkin Patch at Estero Park in Isla Vista. People pay for their chosen pumpkins at the Lane Farms check out stand. Turban squash were also on display at the pumpkin patch. Adults and children alike, including two well-muscled boys, were on-hand to enjoy the atmosphere of the Haunted Pumpkin Patch. A looming figure greeted visitors to the Isla Vista patch. Visitors to Lane Farms wander in a sea of the popular Halloween gourds. The devil made an appearance at the Haunted Pumpkin Patch, having apparently moved on from his love of the fiddle in favor of a more modern sound. The Lane Farm patch cultivated a more cultural feel. Children at the Isla Vista patch wander through a graveyard that managed to be both ominous and humerous. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Westmont loses top volleyball spot to Spirit next post The history behind so-called Salem witches Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.