Peoples’ Self-Help Housing appoints new CEO

Anna Miller of Grover Beach was selected as the new CEO of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

As the previous director of property management for PSHH, Ms. Miller brings two decades of property management, business administration and operations experience to the position.

Prior to her work at PSHH, she managed the operations of Mercy Housing’s sizeable portfolio and worked with the Seattle Housing Authority.

The new CEO has a business administration education, subsequent training, certifications and licensing, along with an extensive property management background.

In her new role, Ms. Miller will directly oversee the PSHH property management group, onsite supportive services, educational programs and the IT department.

She currently lives in Grover Beach, where she has been active as an advisor in the school districts, served in governance for local nonprofits, served on the board of 5Cities Homeless Coalition and the Grover Beach City Council.

PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast, and aims to serve low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless.

The organization has seen more than 1,200 homes successfully completed, manages nearly 2,000 rental units and employs over 200 staff members.

