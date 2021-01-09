People’s Self-Help Housing names education director

COURTESY PHOTO

Joanna Dominguez will oversee 11 learning centers in her new role with People’s Self-Help Housing.

Joanna Dominguez has been appointed the new director of education for People’s Self-Help Housing.

She will oversee its 11 learning centers located throughout the tri-counties region and lead “Camino Scholars,” the nonprofit’s multifaceted education program.

Ms. Dominguez joined PSHH in 2018 as the regional coordinator for San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County. She was then promoted to senior education manager.

She oversaw the area’s learning centers and led the award-winning CELEBRE program, which supports the educational aspirations of college-bound Latinas.

Ms. Dominguez has been distinguished nationally for her leadership and team-building ability, bringing more than 20 years of experience in compassionately supporting students as they work toward educational goals.

She came to the Central Coast as a child and grew up in Guadalupe, after being born in Yuma, Ariz., to Mexican migrant farm workers.

The new director of education is a first-generation college graduate and earned her undergraduate and master’s degree in psychology.

She now lives in Santa Maria and enjoys spending time with her family, dancing, traveling, jogging and pursuing personal development.

