People’s Self-Help Housing receives $7,100 grant

People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received a grant of $7,100 from the City of Goleta. This funding will benefit PSHH’s supportive housing program at properties throughout the area.

The Supportive Housing Program currently provides services to over 1,900 households in three counties through free, confidential case management from onsite service providers. The program also partners with over 70 area agencies connecting PSHH residents with local resources and area wellness programs. These programs include the following: health screenings, counseling, mental health support, food distribution, rental assistance and wellness seminars.

“We are grateful for this funding which will allow us to continue to expand much-needed resources for our residents. This will provide expanded opportunities and broader support to community members throughout the City of Goleta,” Rick Gulino, PSHH director of neighborhood development and resident services, said in a press release.

In order to meet the needs of residents, many of whom are transitioning from years of housing instability, PSHH combines compassionate property management with service-enriched supportive housing. Residents will have access to free and confidential clinical case management and onsite care. The team helps build capacity, well-being and personal resiliency and ensures residents have access to a wide network of regional resources.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing and the Supportive Housing Program, visit https://www.pshhc.org.

