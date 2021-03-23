People’s Self-Help Housing receives large gift

People’s Self-Help Housing has received a gift of more than $540,000 from NeighborWorks America.

The funding will support People’s Self-Help Housing in its mission of building affordable homes and providing site-based services throughout the Central Coast.

“We are so grateful to NeighborWorks for their sustained support in moving our mission forward,” said PSHH CEO and President Ken Trigueiro. “This gift will allow us to continue to build affordable housing and support our neighbors throughout the Central Coast.”

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, also weighed in on the gift.

“People’s Self-Help Housing provides an invaluable service to our community,” he said. “I believe that creating spaces for people to call home is a fundamental part of our society.

“PSHH has been dedicated to creating real solutions to the affordable housing crisis in our community for decades. Gifts like this enable them to continue their hard work in directly confronting and solving these issues and assuring our neighbors experience a greater quality of life.”

NeighborWorks America creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives, and strengthen their communities.

— Gerry Fall