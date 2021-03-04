People’s Self-Help Housing receives monetary gift

People’s Self-Help Housing has received an $8,500 donation from the National Equity Fund.

The money will support PSHH’s education program, Camino Scholars.

“The gift is representative of the generous support and long-standing relationship we enjoy with NEF,” a statement from People’s Self-Help Housing read. “This practical expression of their commitment to building strong communities will positively impact the educational path being taken by the (more than) 400 students who participate in Camino Scholars.”

NEF is a nonprofit, Chicago-based affiliate of the Local Initiatives Support Corp. and a leading syndicator of Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

The organization plays an integral role in creating affordable housing options, revitalizing communities and strengthening local economies.

NEF investments total more than $16.75 billion in 2,795 LIHTC developments, which created 187,237 affordable homes for low-income families and individuals.

“Education is a key building block for a successful future,” said Joanna Dominguez, the PSHH director of education. “Thanks to this support from NEF, our Camino Scholars program will continue to provide students of all ages with the tools and resources to not only reach higher education, but to thrive in it.”

People’s Self-Help Housing has offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo. For more information, go to pshhc.org.

— Gerry Fall