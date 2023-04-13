People’s Self-Help Housing receives support from MediCal system

People’s Self-Help Housing has been approved as a Community Support provider for the Medi-Cal (CalAIM) system. This will be offered through its Supportive Housing Program, which is onsite.

Using the help of the Supportive Housing Program through CalAIM, PSHH residents who use MediCal can now access more equitable and person-centered care. According to a news release, this means increased flexibility in navigating Medi-Cal services, and improved quality outcomes, among a myriad of other benefits.

PSHH was awarded more than $70,000 by CenCal Health to support the implementation and expansion of these services.

CalAIM is a long-term effort to transform and strengthen Medi-Cal in hopes of offering California residents a more equitable approach to maximizing their life expectancy and overall health.

“We’re so grateful to be able to serve our residents in this new, expanded capacity,” said Rick Gulino, director of PSSH Resident Services and Neighborhood Development. “The services administered through our Supportive Housing Program are critical to our efforts of bringing sustained stability and compassionate care to our neighborhoods.”

The PSHH program offers free and confidential case management, including onsite care, to more than 5,000 people in three counties.

The PSHH collaborates with other 70 local area agencies, helping to connect patients to resources and programs for healing and wellness. Mental health support, food distribution, rental assistance and health screenings are a few of the many collaborations PSHH incorporates.

To learn more, visit pshhc.org or dhcs.ca.gov.

