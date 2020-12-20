Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to expand services

Amid distance learning, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is taking the opportunity to enhance the education program at its Santa Maria property, Los Adobes de Maria II.

The property’s onsite Learning Center is undergoing an expansive renovation, and it has added services to support students during remote learning.

The renovations were funded by a Community Development Block Grant from the city of Santa Maria.

The $245,000 grant will allow PSHH to upgrade the building’s interior flooring, lighting, cabinets, appliances and restrooms, along with exterior repairs. It will also cover the cost of a new play structure for the Learning Center.

Renovations are estimated to be completed in early 2021.

PSHH will also be opening a brand new Academic Success Center to provide individualized support for students as they participate in virtual learning with their school.

At the center, educators will be available throughout the school day to provide technology assistance, homework support and coordination with local school districts.

