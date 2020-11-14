Peoples’ Self Help Housing to open Heath House

SANTA BARBARA — Next month, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing will open Heath House, a restored historic property on Sola Street.

COURTESY PHOTO

This is the historic Heath House, prior to restoration.

According to a press release, the historic house used to be an AIDS hospice. PSHH purchased the building earlier this year and renovated it. Once it opens the house will provide shelter to homeless women in the area.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to restore this property and to bring more much-needed permanent affordable housing to the city of Santa Barbara,” PSHH CEO and president Ken Trigueiro said. “Heath House is truly one-of-a-kind and we look forward to welcoming our new residents home in a few short weeks.”

Heath House is 2,500 square-feet and has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple common areas, and a shared kitchen and dining room.

PSHH will provide the homeless women who move into Heath House with free onsite supportive services like case management, counseling, education programs, and compassionate property management.

— Josh Grega