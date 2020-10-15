Peoples’ Self-Help Housing VP named

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing appointed Morgen Benevedo as its new executive vice president, effective Oct. 9.

He succeeds Ken Trigueiro, who is now the organization’s CEO.

Mr. Benevedo comes to the executive vice president position from serving as the director of Multifamily Housing Development.

The Orcutt resident is originally from Tulare County in the Central Valley. He has seven years of experience with PSHH, and extensive experience in the public sector.

He did land use planning for Lompoc and Santa Maria and project management in the aerospace manufacturing industry.

Mr. Benevedo earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Cal Poly, along with an MBA from the University of La Verne.

The new executive vice president is known as a barbecue aficionado and a fan of music and sports.

— Grayce McCormick