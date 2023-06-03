PEPE, Catherine Anna (Burcham)

Catherine Anna (Burcham) Pepe died on May 26, 2023, at home in Lompoc, CA. Cathy’s life was rooted in family and faith. She attended to everything in her life with zest, always striving for excellence. As we look back on her remarkable life, we are amazed by her many accomplishments, her commitment to family, her service to her community, and her generosity.

Cathy’s family was her pride and primary source of joy. Her family includes husband, Steve Pepe, sons Rob Hagen (Krista) and Wes Hagen (Chanda), and grandchildren Jennifer Hagen, Nicole Hagen, Lyndsey Ruetz, Caden Ruetz, Brody Ruetz, and Kellan Hagen. She is also survived by her sister Mary Blythe (Gary) and brother David W. Burcham (Chris); nieces and nephews Michael Blythe (Robert Gammel), Gregory Blythe (Yadan Li), Bryan Blythe (Marcelo Vilela), Stacy Burcham and David J. Burcham (Gina), and Lisa Mroz (Mark), and her first husband, Don Hagen. Cathy’s brother Donald Burcham and parents Hugh David and Esther Burcham predeceased her.

Cathy’s favorite role was mom/grandma. She raised 2 generous and accomplished sons, each making a name for himself in his chosen field, Rob in high tech private equity, Wes in the wine industry. She delighted in visits with her grandchildren and always had a plan for fun activities and, usually, a surprise or two. Cathy’s Easter and Thanksgiving feasts at Clos Pepe were legendary and a time when “family” extended to all family, family of family, friends of family of family and friends, old and new. All were generously and deliciously fed and welcomed with gratitude into the fold.

Cathy excelled at homemaking. She loved decorating and personalizing her homes with her own needlepoint creations. She and Steve bought 40 acres of land in Lompoc in 1994, planted 29 acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes and produced and sold Clos Pepe wine for many years. Cathy designed their dream home which was built on the vineyard.

Cathy strived for excellence in her professional life. She graduated as valedictorian of her class from Oakland High School in 1960, and from Occidental College (magna cum laude) in 1964. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa in 1964. She received her Juris Doctorate (summa cum laude) from Loyola University of Los Angeles School of Law in 1978. While at Loyola Law School, Cathy served on the Loyola Law Review as staff in 1976 – 1977, and as Ninth Circuit editor in 1977 – 1978.

After law school, Cathy joined O’Melveny & Myers, LLP and had a distinguished career with the firm. She was the first woman partner in the employment and labor department and, eventually, the first woman to chair the Newport Beach Employment and Labor Department. As a junior partner, Cathy was appointed by Warren Christopher to the management committee. She also served as chair of the associate committee and chair of the minority issues committee. Cathy was a national authority on sex harassment and discrimination. Her expertise was in the defense of sexual harassment/discrimination litigation and employment matters. Cathy wrote a number of articles for publication in industry and legal journals and made many lectures and presentations in the area of sex harassment and discrimination. Among her presentations was a panel discussion in which Cathy participated with Senator Alan Cranston and Senator William Lockyer. She made a number of media appearances, notably a debate with attorney Gloria Allred on “Use of Women and Minority Quotas in Hiring” on CBS-TV.

Cathy was in the first group of women to be invited to membership in the California Club in Los Angeles.

In retirement, Cathy was appointed by the Federal District Court in the District of Columbia and the Federal District Court in the Northern District of California as the diversity monitor for the Consolidated Settlement Agreement in the expanded nation-wide class action alleging gender discrimination against Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Smith Barney, Inc. She also served as expert witness in litigation in her area of expertise.

Cathy’s generosity extended to the community. She and Steve opened their home at Clos Pepe many times for community and church events. She was an active member of St. Marks in the Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos where she served as chancellor of the parish, two terms on the parish’s vestry (board) and twice as senior warden (lay president) of the congregation. She also loved singing with the St. Marks Choir and the Lompoc Chorale. At St Marks, Cathy began a popular ministry of needlepointing a Christmas angel or star to remember church members who had passed. She eventually enlisted other church needleworkers and the annual Christmas tree is now bedecked with angels and stars memorializing over 30 friends and members.

Cathy served on the board of trustees of the Santa Barbara Foundation for eight years serving, at various times as a member and, in some instances, as chair of the Investment, Governance, Audit and Compensation Committees. She also served on the boards of directors for Occidental College and PCPA. She volunteered as a consultant for the National Charity League.

In her final years, beginning during the Covid confinement, Cathy realized a long-held dream of authoring a series of children’s books loosely based on the adventures of her brother, Donald. Three books have been published with a fourth to be published in June. Her first book in the series, Donny and Mary Grace’s California Adventures, was selected as the book of the month for May, 2023, by the Online Book Club.

Cathy’s family thanks the caregivers and staff at Arosa – Central Coast who provided loving and reliable care for her in the last months of her life.

Services to celebrate Cathy’s remarkable life will be held on July 15, at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at St Marks in the Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos (smitv.org). All are welcome.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy’s honor and memory be made to St Marks Episcopal Church (smitv.org) or to PCPA (pcpa.org).