PEPITONE, Frances

Frances Pepitone passed away peacefully on October 21st. Frances and her husband Sam moved to Santa Barbara in 1961. She was a waitress at several restaurants while her husband worked as a manager at Vic Tanny’s Gym. In 1963 Frances and Sam opened up the very first women’s fitness establishment, Pepitone Figure Salon at 1011 Chapala St. The business prospered which allowed them to expand and move to La Cumbre Plaza in 1975. This location had many wonderful features for the women to get fit and be pampered. After the passing of our dad, Frances, her son Lenny and daughter Roz ran Pepitone Health Spa until she retired in 1989. Frances stayed physically fit doing her exercises in bed while at a care facility. Frances was the 4th child of 7. Four brothers and 2 sisters. She grew up in a big loving Italian family. Her home was always filled with family, good homemade Italian food, Italian music and laughter. When her mom would visit, you could smell the fresh homemade Italian bread baking down the block. It was the home where her family from all over loved to visit. She was loved by everyone. She never spoke an unkind word to anyone. Her nieces and nephews would tell you that Aunt Fran was their favorite Aunt. Frances’s grandchildren affectionately called her Nona. At family gatherings you’d find snuggled up in her lap a new grand or great grandchild. She loved her family visits while convalescing especially if you brought her a burger from the Habit. Frances made sure her children went to Mass and Catholic school. In her retired years, she became quite a prayer warrior. Although she had loss of hearing and blindness and many other infirmities, she never complained.

She was a real trooper.

Frances is proceeded in death by her parents Giuseppe and Pasqua Benenati, her husband Sam, her son Lenny, her brothers Frank, Bill, Leo & Joe Benenati and their spouse’s, sister’s Lena Salca and spouse, sister Lucy Ahee and her grand baby Billy Scanlon. She is survived by daughters Mary Ann Armstrong (Mike) Patty Orr, and Roz Scanlon (Bill), 7 grandchildren, 9 great and 3 great great grandchildren. Frances always had a smile on her face and smile she did even as she faded away. She will be greatly missed, and forever in our hearts.

Our family would love to thank the entire nursing staff at Cottage Hospital, 1 Wood-Claeyssens Pavillon and especially Dr. Nguyen who always made sure Frances got the best care and comfort. On Oct. 28th, family and friends attended funeral services at St.Luis De Monfort Catholic Church in Orcutt, followed by Italian cuisine requested by our mom and by her first born granddaughter, Tricee Wright and held at Tricee and boyfriend Gary Mc Kinsey’s home in Santa Maria.