PERCHES, Floyd David “Whitey”

(1924-2020)

Floyd David “Whitey” Perches of Buellton, CA died after a brief illness at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on November 30, 2020 at the age of 96. Whitey was born on September 13, 1924 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Floyd & Emily Perches. In 1942, at the age of 18, he moved to Burbank, CA. He joined the U S Army in May 1943. In 1946 he married Grace Watkinson and they adopted three children, David (deceased 2003), Martin & Colette. Whitey and Grace were together until her death in 2000.

Whitey retired from Lockheed Corporation in 1992. After retirement, he worked at the Alisal Ranch River Course in Solvang as the golf course marshall. During his time there, he met many new friends including some of the Canadian “snowbirds” who spent the winter in the Santa Ynez Valley. It was at the golf course that a mutual friend introduced Whitey to Penny Brown. Penny & Whitey were married on Penny’s birthday, August 7, 2007. They enjoyed golf, taking cruises, dancing, and Friday night dinners at Mother Hubbard’s. They had 13 wonderful years together and he will be missed.

Whitey is survived by his wife Penny, his son Martin, daughter Colette, and Penny’s children Gregory Brown and daughter Tracy Brown Anderson.

There are no services planned at this time.

You may send contributions in memory of Whitey to:

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

2050 Viborg Road

Solvang, CA 93463