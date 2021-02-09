PEREZ, Christina A.

6/23/1927 — 2/4/2021

On February 4, 2021, Christina A. Perez, loving mother of Raymond Perez and wife Margaret, Robert Perez and wife Kathy, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 from complications of COVID-19 at Cottage Hospital of Santa Barbara. Christina was born in Pasadena, California on June 23, 1927 to Luis and Luz Cordero Anchondo.

She met the love of her life, Leopoldo Perez, and they were happily married for over 50 years. They raised two sons, Raymond and Robert Perez, both graduates of Carpinteria High School. Leo preceded Christina in death in 1997.

Their loving family grew to 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, (who affectionately call her “Gi-Gi”), plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Christina spent her early working years in Carpinteria at the Lemon packing plant in Carpinteria and then was employed for many years at Cottage Hospital as a Nursing assistant in the Central Supply Department until her retirement.

Christina had a passion for flowers and delighted in her garden at the family home on Ogan Road. Friends and family always looked forward to her delicious Mexican feasts. Christina’s devotion to her Catholic faith was witnessed weekly at Saint Joseph Church. She was known for her sweet smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:30pm at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, Carpinteria, CA.

Rest in peace, dear Christina.