PEREZ, Ruth-Ellen

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Ruth-Ellen Perez, age 60, on July 22, 2022 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital of heart disease. Ruth was born September 10, 1961 in Wisconsin and later moved with her family to California. She resided in Carpinteria and is remembered by her husband, Richard, only daughter Amy, parents Julie and Dwain Vanderhoof, and the rest of her loving family. We welcome friends and family to attend the viewing held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel in Santa Barbara on Aug. 4 at 9:30am followed by memorial service at 11am. and burial at Carpinteria Cemetery afterwards.