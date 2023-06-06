PEREZ, Samson Elias

May 3, 1983 – May 16, 2023

Our beloved Samson Elias Perez unexpectedly passed away on May 16, 2023. Our family would have never imagined that our time together would have been cut so short, so suddenly. We wish that there was more time for hugs, more time for laughs, to hold and talk to you. We wish for more time to spend with you so that we could do all the things we spoke about throughout the years. Sam, we will miss your huge heart and the unconditional love you showed us all.

Our sweet Sam, we’re all going to miss you so much! Our hearts will ache every day at the thought of losing you, but we find solace in the light of knowing that you’ve found peace. Time will never heal the pain nor fill the void in our hearts, but in time I hope we will find our peace as well. You will always be with us, at every family gathering, anytime we are together, with every smile and shared hug, you will be in our hearts and our thoughts. We will miss you always our sweet Samson.

Sam is survived by his wife Cynthia Perez; sons Sammy Perez and Angelo Perez; mother Kathleen Ortega; brothers Lil’ Al Perez, Steven Perez, and Ryan Ortega; sisters Deonna Perez and Mariah Lopez; brother-in laws Leonard Barrios and Eli Lopez, sister-in laws Precilla Perez, Rachelle Corral, and Amanda Ortega; nieces and nephews Kayla Perez, Joey Perez, Shaianne Perez, Jacob Perez, Alana Perez, Nicholas Perez, Noah Perez, Dylan Ortega, Jayce Frausto, Taylor Frausto, and Ryder Lopez; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sam was preceded in death by his father Al Perez; grandparents Al Perez , Jenny Perez, Salvador Navarro and Dorothy Navarro; and uncle Stevie Perez.

Funeral services will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider, Santa Barbara, Viewing on June 7th, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Mass will be at Our Lady of Sorrows, Thursday, June 8th, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by burial at Santa Barbara Cemetery.