Perfect start continues For SBCC beach volleyball team

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara City College beach volleyball team enjoyed three more sweeps on March 8, downing Mt. San Jacinto, Mira Costa and host Irvine Valley 5-0 each.

“Wednesday was an exciting day for our team,” Head Coach Ariana Garner said. “We played three great teams and we showed up prepared — playing fearless and confident like we know we are capable of.”

The Vaqueros now own a 9-0 record for the season, including eight sweeps. On March 8, they came away victorious in 15 out of 17 sets, with Irvine Valley being the only opponent that could force any match to go three games.

“All of our pairs displayed high energy, fantastic attitudes and great communication throughout the long day,” Garner said. “Winning matches is always a great achievement, but it’s even better when each pair plays to the best of their abilities and displays positive effort, and leadership. We are excited to move onto our conference matches!”

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

