Perfect summertime treat

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail LISA SOBIEN/NEWS-PRESSKids enjoy ice cream as a way to stay cool this week outside McConnell’s on State Street in Santa Barbara. The weather didn’t get too hot Tuesday, with highs of 74 at the Santa Barbara Airport and 72 in Lompoc, according to the National Weather Service. Elsewhere, things were hotter, with highs of 79 in Santa Maria, 97 in Santa Ynez and a sizzling 101 in the county’s consistent hot spot, New Cuyama. The weather service predicts the same for today: highs in the mid-70s for Santa Barbara, UCSB and Lompoc; a high of 78 for Santa Maria; and a high of 92 for Santa Ynez. The weather service said skies will be partly cloudy everywhere except Cuyama, but all the sunshine there comes with a price: another high of 101. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Biden signs $740 billion climate, tax and health care bill into law next post Fast food workers rally for labor bill outside California Capitol Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.