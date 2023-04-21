Performing arts foundation announces scholarship finalists

COURTESY PERFORMING ARTS SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

SANTA BARBARA — The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation has just announced its 2023 award finalists — a combination of vocal finalists, adult instrumentalist finalists and junior instrumentalist finalists.

Each student will receive a financial award to help support their musical studies. Auditions for awards were held on April 6 and 7, and the applicants ranged from 16 to 29. They competed for scholarships adding up to more than $27,000.

This year’s finalists for vocal performance are baritone Nathan Carlin attending Westmont College (his teacher, Bryan Lane); Lorenzo Johnson, Jr., a tenor at UCSB (teacher, Benjamin Brecher); Sibo Msibi, a tenor at Westmont College (teacher, Nichole Dechaine); and Ariana Horner Sutherland, a soprano at UCSB (teacher, Dr. Isabel Bayrakdarian).

Adult instrumentalist finalists are Cam Audras, a violist at UCSB (teacher, Jonathan Moerschel); Sofia Malvinni, a violinist studying at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (teacher, Simon James), and Ilana Shapiro, a flutist at Pomona College (teacher, Catherine Ransom Karoly).

Junior instrumentalist finalists are Ellen Butler, a pianist attending San Marcos High School (teacher, Dr. Natasha Kislenko); Holly Hadsall, a pianist and student at San Marcos High School (teacher, Dr. Pascal Solomon); Joey Malvinni, guitarist at Dos Pueblos High School (teacher, Dr. David Malvinni), and Aidan Woodruff, cellist attending Santa Ynez High School (teacher, Sarah Koo of the Colburn School of Performing Arts).

— Kira Logan