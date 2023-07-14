Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation awards $27,000 for music education

COURTESY PHOTO

Above are members of the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s Grant Committee. From top left to bottom right are Noel Lucky-Ris, Deborah Bertling, Barbara Burger and Dr. Marjorie Gies.

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit that supports classical music education through scholarships and grants, has awarded $27,000 to local music programs.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony was the highest recipient of funds, which provides extensive training and performance opportunities for young musicians. The grant money comes from the foundation’s annual performing arts competition.

“The grant process is by invitation and focuses on arts organizations that support and foster the foundation’s mission,” said President Deborah Bertling. “Our mission is to provide financial assistance to young musicians studying classical performing arts and to support music education in our community.”

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation also received a grant. The organization offers music lessons and instruments to public school students through its Keep The Beat program, and runs two music summer camps for local youth: Nick Rail Band Camp and Summer String Camp.

Other awardees include the Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara’s Music Matters program, Opera Santa Barbara’s student dress rehearsal performances, and State Street Ballet’s student ticket program and classroom outreach.

Ms. Bertling said the foundation’s ability to grant funds this year was limited by stock market fluctuations, the sum of financial gifts the organization received, and soaring inflation.

For more information visit pasfsb.org.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com