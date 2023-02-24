Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation names board members

COURTESY PHOTO

The officers of the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s Board of Directors are, from left, Erin Bonski-Evans, secretary; Dr. Marjorie Gies, vice president; Peter G. Bertling, the board’s legal adviser; President Deborah Bertling; and Rosalind Fendon, treasurer.

SANTA BARBARA — The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, which provides financial aid to vocal and instrumental students in Santa Barbara County, has announced its board officers and directors for the 2023 season.

This year’s board officers are Deborah Bertling, Dr. Marjorie Gies, Rosalind Amorteguy Fendon, Erin Bonski-Evans and Peter G. Bertling.

Deborah Bertling, a music teacher for more than two decades, will continue as board president, a position she has held for the last 20 years.

The foundation also welcomes the return of directors Barbara H. Burger, Neil DiMaggio, Ronald D. Fendon, Noel Lucky-Ris, David T. McKee and Kristine Pacheco-Bernt.

Since it started, PASF has helped hundreds of students achieve their performing art goals. Scholarships are awarded on the primary basis of talent and skill, but financial need is also considered.

Applicants range in age from 16 to 29 and compete for scholarships amounting to more than $27,000.

For more information, visit pasfsb.org.

— Caleb Beeghly