Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation recognizes second-generation board members

COURTESY PHOTO

From left are Erin Bonski-Evans, Noel Lucky-Ris, Marjorie Gies and Neil DiMaggio.

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation has four board members who have made it a priority to serve the community by giving children scholarships to those with young talent.

Members Erin Bonski-Evans, Neil Di Maggio, Marjorie Gies and Noel Lucky all serve the foundation’s 2023 board as second-generation board members.

Two members, Ms. Bonski-Evans and Mr. Di Maggio, both competed for PASF awards themselves, adding to the close relationship of the foundation. Additionally, Ms. Gies and Ms. Lucky have family members who have served on the foundation’s board.

Established in 1982, the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation was founded to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students in the Santa Barbara County area. The annual competition motivates young musicians to strive for excellence and supports them in their growth as performers.

The board members will join seven others in completing the foundation’s board for the 2023 season.

PASF has helped hundreds of students achieve their performing arts goals through competition award funds, as well as through encouragement awards to select students who need assistance in the audition process.

Applicants of the scholarship range in age from 16 to 29. They compete for scholarships amounting to more than $27,000. Scholarships are awarded primarily on the basis of talent and skill, but financial need is also considered.

For more information, visit pasfsb.org.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com