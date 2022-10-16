Perils of one-party system

I have a friend who asked me, “Why do they keep voting in these guys?” I didn’t have an answer for him.

He was talking about Gov. Gavin Newsom and his legislative minions. I too have asked myself this question many times.

California has concentrated pockets of Wokers — in Santa Monica, San Francisco, Stanford, even Santa Barbara. But the outer regions of the state use common sense. The problem is there just aren’t enough of them to overcome the liberal tactics used to manipulate our elections. Toss in the hundreds of thousands of brain-washed kids from the universities, and the outcomes are pretty much always going to be the same.

Hence, California has been under a one-party system for many years, and we see the results of their failed policies everywhere we look.

After dodging a rigged recall effort, the man of the hour is up again next month. Sadly, I had to look up who is running against Gov. Newsom. I’m ashamed. That’s bad when you don’t even know who’s trying to defeat the destroyer of the state. (The Republican challenger is Sen. Brian Dahle.)

Let’s review once again how wonderful California is and what you can look forward to if we don’t change the guard.

Something that recently struck me was Gov. Newsom vetoing a bill that would have required the state to offer full-day kindergarten. He cited concerns about the expense. Why this sudden concern about spending too much — and on young kids?

Back in May, Gov. Newsom boasted how the state had nearly $100 billion in surplus cash. Wow! That matches the $100 billion wasted on the bullet train, which still hasn’t laid any track. And it was recently reported another $5 billion was added, and I heard it jumped again to $113 billion. Three previous “imaginary train” managers of the debacle now admit that it was and still is a debacle.

At this rate, if it ever gets completed, which I don’t believe anyone thinks it ever will, Including the Newmeister, kindergarten could have been funded for a hundred years. It made a lot of unions wealthy and destroyed lives and businesses along the route to boot. That’s government efficiency.

Earlier in the year when the governor needed a boost in ratings, he promised he wasn’t going to raise the gas tax. Well, he raised it anyway. Legislators said they needed the extra mullah for the roads. You drive on our roads, what do you think? And we’re still blessed with the highest gas prices in the nation. While the rest of the country is in the $3 range, California gets to enjoy the $6, $7 and even higher. Higher fuel costs, higher taxes and still crappy roads.

In an effort to deflect from his inadequacies, Gov. Newsom calls a special session to go after “greedy” oil companies for “excessive profits.” Another typical maneuver. When you’re messing up, point the finger somewhere else. Boy, have we seen that a lot lately. High gas prices are Russia’s fault. For Californians, you can buy gas in another state for half the price, and Gov. Newsom redirects the blame in California to the big bad oil companies that keep his winery in operation.

Of course, this has nothing to do with halting oil production and shutting down refineries. Plain and simple, California is making the decision for you what you can drive and how comfortable you can live.

While we can’t have kindergarten classes, Gov. Newsom is going to spend millions, if not billions, offering abortions to out-of-stators. Ironically, kids already born can’t start school early because the governor won’t spend the money.

Gov. Newsom also signs a bill allowing children — kids mind you — who come to California for drugs and procedures to transform their gender and parents have no right to stop it. This insane bill was actually approved by the one-party dictatorship of Kalifornia.

California can proudly boast as having the highest percentage of “unsheltered” in the country, nearly 50%! Over $12 billion was spent on the homeless just between 2019 and 2021, and the numbers of the “unhoused” has mushroomed anyway. In the tarnished state, we’ve accepted homeless municipalities taking root within our cities. Things are so bad there are sections that look like old photos of Calcutta or Bangladesh I used to see as a kid. Do they have this in England, China, Singapore, Abu Dhabi? I don’t think so.

Why are we putting up with it here? Where did all that money go? It went to hundreds of organizations created off the backs of the meth pipes on the street by people who claim they care. But they’re just pocketing the cash in the form of administration and “expenses.” These loving, caring people get to sleep in homes with walls and windows and mattresses. Where’s the oversight? Where’s our concerned legislature? Where’s Speaker Nancy Pelosi or U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein or lying U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff?

Finally, before I run out of room (this requires its own column): crime. Another fact Gov. Newsom and the cowards in Sacramento can boast about. California is one of the top 20 of the most dangerous states in this great land of ours. Ironically the most liberal and woke city in the country, Seattle, has seen the light. Seattle had allowed its citizens to enter the gates of hell after over 400 police just threw up their arms and left. Seattle is now offering hiring bonuses for new officers. If that, don’t beat all? One of the cities to chant the loudest to defund the police is now begging for them to come back. Dems running for office across the country are suddenly claiming they didn’t mean it.

In the meantime, California’s whacked out district attorneys are making sure victims are the ones who suffer.

Someway we need to repair the election corruption and drain the honey pot of Sacramento. My gut tells me, it ain’t gonna happen any time soon. I hope I’m wrong. But just to be sure, better bury your money right next to your guns.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.