PERKINS, James Perry

James Perry Perkins, 84, lovingly known as Perry to all, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022, a beautiful spring afternoon, with family by his side.

Perry was born February 1, 1938 in Little Rock, AR, and spent many years growing up in the Denver, CO area before eventually landing in Santa Barbara, CA.

Perry was incredibly involved and passionate about his Arabian horses; he took much pride in their breeding and showing them at the National level with great success. He was also a real estate broker and an antiques aficionado, and was successful in both endeavors for many years up until he retired. Later, he loved long hikes with “his puppy” Murdock, reading history and tending to his garden of plumerias.

Perry is survived by his loving wife Suzanne, children Jay (Paula) Perkins, Cindy (Brian) Hail and Dr. James (Felice) Perkins, grandchildren Stephanie, Nicole, London, Jett, Jennifer, Jared, and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Clyde Perkins, sister Rachel (Doug) Clanin and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with many lifelong friends and colleagues.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful people at Valle Verde that lovingly cared for Perry the last two years – you are all greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, instead please consider a donation in his memory to the Earl Warren Showgrounds Foundation (www.ewsf.org) or the Montecito Trails Foundation (www.montecitotrailsfoundation.info).