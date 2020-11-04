Perotte leading in Goleta mayoral race

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Goleta City Council member Roger Aceves was approximately 4,000 votes behind in the race for Goleta Mayor as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the local, state and national results had not been confirmed, but there were many close races and other clear leads from mail-in ballot results.

Incumbent Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte is likely to win a second term over her opponent, current Goleta City Council member Roger S. Aceves.

Mayor Perotte nearly doubled her opponent’s amount of votes, with 8,091 votes over his 4,242 votes. As of deadline Tuesday, nine of 14, or 64%, of precincts had reported.

Incumbent Mayor Paula Perotte is likely to win a second term, with an approximately 4,000-vote lead over her opponent, Goleta City Council member Roger Aceves, as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The incumbent has served on the city council since 2010, and aims to protect businesses and residents from evictions and foreclosures, accelerate road repair and other infrastructure and park improvements, attract clean businesses to Goleta and support first responders.

“My record shows that I’ve provided the leadership to support the needs of both residents and local businesses, while protecting the character of Goleta neighborhoods and its environmental resources,” Mayor Perotte said in a previous interview with the News-Press. “I believe that my record of community service and achievement before and during my years on Goleta’s city council demonstrates that I have the experience, energy and understanding of Goleta’s values necessary to serve as mayor.”

Council member Aceves was running to take care of Goleta’s most basic needs first.

“I’m intolerant of our crumbling road ways. I’m intolerant of the conditions of our parks. And I’m very intolerant of the fact that we have given the county $122 million,” he said in a previous News-Press interview. “I need to refocus our council and refocus our community to make sure that our basic needs are taken care of.”

Neither candidate responded to a request for comment by Tuesday’s deadline.

Incumbent Goleta City Council members Kyle Richards and Stuart Kasdin are also likely to keep their seats. Mr. Richards led the race with 7,395 votes and Mr. Kasdin came in second with 6,864 votes.

Incumbent Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino had a far lead over her opponents, with 11,888 votes, approximately 9,000 more votes than her closest opponent. The winner of the District 1 seat for Santa Maria City Council appears to be Carlos Escobedo, with 1,367 votes. Osvaldo Sotelo was closest behind him, with 1,046 votes.

Incumbent Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura led the race with 3,674 votes. Natalia Alarcon will likely be voted Carpinteria City Council member with 3,331 votes, over 2,000 more than Mark Mcintire.

Incumbent Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra had a solid lead of 1,193 votes over Ed Andrisek with 583 and Isaac Oltmans with 190.

For Buellton City Council, John Sanchez was in the lead with 983 votes, and Elysia Lewis close behind him with 890 votes.

Charlie Uhrig was leading the race for Solvang Mayor, with 1,488 votes, more than 300 votes more than his opponent, Karen M. Waite.

For Solvang City Council, Mark L. Infanti led with 1,277 votes and Claudia Orona came in second with 1,106 votes.

In addition, voters in Solvang overwhelmingly voted to recall Solvang City Council member Chris Djernaes, with 2,211 votes to recall and 327 votes against the recall efforts. Likely to replace him on Solvang City Council is Jim Thomas, with 1,709 votes over his opponent, Jamie Baker, with 720 votes.

Incumbent Mayor Jenelle Osborne had a more than 1,000-vote lead over her opponent, Victor Vega, with 5,387 votes.

The three leaders of the Goleta Water District included Lauren Hanson with 16,378 votes, Bill Rosen with 14,895 and Farfalla Borah with 14,632, more than 2,000 votes over the candidate behind.

In addition, the clear three leaders in the Goleta Sanitary District included Sharon Rose with 10,527 votes, George W. Emerson with 9,774 and Edward Fuller with 6,331.

David Bearman and David C. Lewis led the Goleta West Sanitary District with more than a 4,000-vote lead over their opponent, Mike Smiyun.

Finally, the Montecito Sanitary District had a tight race. Gary Fuller led with 1,864 votes, followed by Don Eversoll with 1,844, followed by Dorinne Lee Johnson with 1,717.

The official vote tally is expected to be finalized by Friday.

