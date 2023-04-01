Persons Of The Year discuss community

Elisabeth Fowler, Joe Howell talk about their passion for helping others

Humbling.

That was the word that both Elisabeth Fowler and Joe Howell used to describe how it feels to be chosen as the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 80th Persons Of The Year.

“I am surprised and humbled,” Ms. Fowler told the News-Press. “This is an esteemed group of folks who I know do so much in our community. I derive pleasure from the volunteer work I do. I am deeply appreciative of the recognition.”

“It is really humbling because when I look at the list of past recipients going way back, I know so many of them,” Mr. Howell told the News-Press. “Many are friends, and I know how much each person I know has done to be given the award. That group choosing me to join their ranks is humbling.

“That is the best single word to describe it,” Mr. Howell said.

Ms. Fowler and Mr. Howell will receive their award at the foundation’s luncheon 11 a.m. April 19 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort rotunda, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Ms. Fowler and Mr. Howell discussed their work for the community during News-Press interviews.

Ms. Fowler talked about her emphasis on education.

“Education is crucial whether you are a student, a teacher or a citizen,” Ms. Fowler said. “I have been involved in first-generation college scholarships and supported mental health programs.”

Mr. Howell spoke about his emphasis on local athletes.

“Besides supporting my own kids, I was drawn to the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table as my son got into high school. The Athletic Round Table does a remarkable job of supporting student athletes, teams and schools in local high schools and colleges on a shoestring with no paid staff and an all volunteer board. I got involved in the early ’90s, and I stayed involved due to the board’s reach in terms of supporting coaches and athletes at every level. And it’s a lot of fun.”

Ms. Fowler discussed her interest in the natural world and how that impacts her work. “I am from the Northwest and have spent a lot of time outdoors in my home state of Alaska: hiking, biking, fishing and swimming. It is a place of rejuvenation and surrender for me. The preservation, restoration and conservation go along with how I was raised and my early experiences.”

“My husband and I have four children and I believe in being home with them and exposing them to the natural world and helping out with what is needed,” said Ms. Fowler.

She previously worked as a policy analyst in the Washington state Senate.

“I worked with senators on bills and did research and grant work to prepare legislation,” said Ms. Fowler.

The News-Press asked Ms. Fowler about her passion for Freedom For Youth.

“I have been involved with a number of projects in Santa Barbara, and it is full of amazing work and opportunities. With Freedom for Youth, I brought in my own perspective. It is a distinctive project working with incarcerated and recently incarcerated youth to shift the trajectory of their lives. There are so many conditions that lead people to making the wrong choices. This project makes sure the youth are supported in incarceration for a better step forward when they come out.”

The News-Press asked Mr. Howell about his support of the Partners in Education program known as Computers for Families.

“In the late ’90s, someone came up with the idea of addressing the issue in our community of the digital divide. A student at elementary level without access to a computer at home was equivalent to a student not having books and a pencil and paper in the previous century. It is fundamental to student success. Computers for families were born out of this need; the idea was collaborative.”

The program provides used computers to a student or family in need, and a basic training exercise is included, Mr. Howell said. “The environmental community loves it because it keeps computers out of landfills. Computers are donated by local businesses (when they upgrade) and individuals.”

He said Computers for Families coordinates its work with Cox Communications, who offers low-cost internet connection for those students or families.

“To go to a distribution night and see the faces of families getting a computer and an internet connection 100% free is amazing,” Mr. Howell said. “If the computer is having problems or not functioning, call us, and we will fix or replace it. Over 15,000 computers have been distributed to families on the South Coast.”

Mr. Howell said he tries to be selective about the organizations he joins, but once he becomes involved, he’s passionate about the cause.

Ms. Fowler said she wants to continue fundraising — a skill she’s developed during the last 15 years.

“I will continue fundraising for Freedom for Youth, the (Santa Barbara) Museum of Natural History, Laguna Blanca School, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, White Buffalo Land Trust, etc.,” she said. “I will continue to learn more about these organizations and get involved with new initiatives. I want to get more involved with North County including the Lompoc Teen Center.

“I’ve really focused on education in a lot of organizations,” Ms. Fowler said.

Among them is Mission Scholars, a three- or four-year-old organization founded by three women: Cassie Lancaster, Kim Phillips and Katie Kinsella.

“All three of these women have been involved in assisting high schoolers in the college interest process,” Ms. Fowler said. “They had the idea to serve the vast underserved group of high-performing low-income students and started the concept and found students with outstanding resumes and high school records to help prepare applications on where and how to apply for scholarships.

“Mission Scholars supports them in college with mentors etc., to be assured of success. Students have gotten incredible support. Many of them have over 90% of education costs covered.

“I spoke with these women before they started the organization, and I now serve on the advisory board. I love the energy and enthusiasm of people with a new idea, creating it and watching it flourish.”

Ms. Fowler said she always learns something when she works on a project. “I look for how the organization raises awareness and demonstrates viable solutions to the challenges in our midst.”

Mr. Howell said he’s proud to receive the Person of the Year and is humbled by receiving it.

“I very much realize that I receive it as a representative of every organization of which I have been a part. All of them are sharing in the award. It’s not just about me.”

