PET OF THE WEEK

Alchemy

Alchemy quietly slinks up to people with a simple request.

She would like a little love, please.

The shy cat with a big heart is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Once Alchemy warms up to someone, she becomes very affectionate. She’s also mellow and is content to just kick back the whole day.

Alchemy is an indoor cat looking for a safe home with someone who will cherish her.

To meet Alchemy, call the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119, ext. 6, and schedule an appointment at the shelter, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria. The center is part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

If you love animals but can’t have a pet, the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation recommends you volunteer at your local shelter.

The foundation, which is promoting Alchemy, provides lifesaving funds to aid injured, sick and neglected animals at the Animal Services shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Goleta.

The foundation also offers education about pets.

For more information, call the foundation at 805-260-2386 or go to www.sbcanimalcare.org or write SBCACF, P.O. Box 86, Goleta 93116.

— Dave Mason