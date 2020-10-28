PET OF THE WEEK

Sugar

CHRISTINA MOSER-THURLOW PHOTO

Sugar is one sweet dog.

The gentle animal is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta.

Sugar is affectionate and lights up when she sees a familiar face. She loves chilling next to her favorite person while chewing on a tennis ball or a rope toy. She definitely loves her toys!

Sugar is 8 years old, weighs 60 pounds and should be in an adult-only home.

To adopt Sugar, call Animal Services at 805-345-5741 or 805-681-5285. The shelter is at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

Sugar’s adoption is being promoted by K-9 Placement and Assistance League. To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.k-9pals.org.

K-9 PALS is the all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to providing humane care, permanent homes and advocacy for the county’s homeless and abandoned dogs.

K-9 PALS provides lifesaving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the Animal Services shelters.

The nonprofit also provides behavior training for dogs after they’re adopted.

To donate to K-9 PALS, go to www.k-9pals.org, or contact the nonprofit at 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or mail contributions to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara 93160-0755.

— Dave Mason