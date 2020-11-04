PET OF THE WEEK

Christina

COURTESY PHOTO

Christina wants to know what’s going on!

The curious rabbit is awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter in Goleta.

The Lionhead breed bunny is known for her great coat and color.

And Christina, who’s about 1 to 2 years old, has a reputation for being a lively bunny who enjoys her time exploring her exercise pen.

In addition, Christina likes being held and appreciates pets and cuddles.

To meet Christina, call BUNS and leave a message at 805-683-0521.

BUNS is located at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta.

BUNS is an independent nonprofit dedicated to the care and welfare of rabbits and guinea pigs.

BUNS works to find bunnies and guinea pigs permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for them.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason