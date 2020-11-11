PET OF THE WEEK

Phife

COURTESY PHOTO

Phife loves to play fetch and responds well to “sit,” “stay” and “come.”

The smart boxer/Labrador retriever mix is awaiting adoption through the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

Phife, who’s 7 years old, is friendly and affectionate. He loves spending time with people and snoozing on a comfy bed.

Phife can be a bit picky about other dogs and would be happy to be the animal in the house. If he has to be around another canine, he would prefer a female about his size.

His adoption fee? That’s up to you. During November, people can name their own price for adoptions on all humane society animals 6 months and older, including Phife.

To learn more about Pfife, go to sbhumane.org.

To adopt Pfife, email adopt@sbhumanesociety.org and make an adoption appointment.

— Dave Mason