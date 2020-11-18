PET OF THE WEEK

Hilo

COURTESY PHOTO

Hilo would love to go on adventures with you.

The 3-year-old bulldog is awaiting adoption at Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG.

Hilo lived with other dogs and kids in his previous home and loves all people. He is looking for an active home where someone will take him on hikes, walks and other adventures.

To adopt Hilo, call the humane society at 805-688-8224 or go to syvhumane.org. The shelter, which is at 111 Commerce Drive in Buellton, is open for adoptions and fostering by appointments only.

— Dave Mason