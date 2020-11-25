PET OF THE WEEK

Chester

COURTESY PHOTO

Chester has lost weight and is now displaying feats of athleticism.

The 10-year-old tabby is awaiting adoption through Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Goleta.

A favorite of the shelter staff, Chester has had the nickname of “Double Deuce” because he weighed 22 pounds when he arrived. He’s now on a diet and can be proud of his slimmer profile.

And Chester loves attention. He rewards signs of love with big purrs and kneading with his big paws.

Like many of the ASAP cats during the pandemic, Chester may move to a foster home but remains available for adoption.

For an adoption application and to learn more about adoptable cats, go to www.asapcats.org. The website also features details about fostering cats.

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can contact the nonprofit at 805-683-3368 or info@asapcats.org.

— Dave Mason