PET OF THE WEEK

Romeo

“Romeo, oh, Romeo!”

Say that name, and Romeo the cat will come running — especially if you’re in the kitchen.

Romeo is awaiting adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

He’s an 8-year-old blue point and cream Siamese mix.

You’ll find Romeo’s a friendly, talkative cat. While you’re preparing his dinner, he will tell you all about the day.

While Romeo doesn’t like “people food,” he loves the cat treats people keep on top of their fridge.

Romeo came to the Santa Maria shelter with a broken pelvis. But you can barely tell now that he couldn’t walk two months ago.

While no one knows how his pelvis was broken, he is sensitive to loud noises, which may be bringing back bad memories. He especially finds the garage door scary.

When Romeo first arrived at my foster home, he wanted to hide all day. While he sometimes still gets nervous, he now knows he will get a lot of petting if he goes around people. Romeo enjoys all that attention!

His adoption fees include his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, food sample and health/wellness exam.

Romeo’s microchip is included as compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit committed to the medical and behavioral needs of the animals from the Animal Services-Lompoc shelter.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters are currently closed to walk-in traffic. But you can visit phshelter.com to see all of the animals available and call to make an appointment to meet the animal of your choice. Animal Services’ Santa Maria division, which is responsible for Romeo, is located at 548 W. Foster Road.

For more information, call the Santa Maria center at 805-934-6119.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, go to www.facebook.com/capaoflompoc.

If you want to help but can’t adopt, go to www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.