PET OF THE WEEK

Cat Middleton

Her Royal Highness will now see you.

Cat Middleton, the Duchess of Kanbridge, is awaiting her new castle at the Santa Maria Animal center.

Cat is a 10-year-old cat with feline immunodeficiency virus, but she doesn’t allow that to define her.

She’s currently living in a community cat room with three other felines and gets along with them well. She likes to spend her days napping in a cozy nook, but perks up to greet her royal subjects.

Cat would love to be an indoor princess in a quiet, relaxed home with a special someone with whom she could curl up.

To find out more about Cat, contact the Santa Maria Animal Center, part of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, at 805-934-6119, ext. 6.

Cat’s adoption is being promoted by the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, which encourages adoptions this holiday season. If you can’t adopt, the foundation encourages you to consider fostering a pet or volunteering at your local shelter.

The foundation provides lifesaving funds to aid injured, sick and neglected animals at the Animal Services shelters. The foundation also provides education and other services.

For more information, call the foundation at 805-260-2386, visit sbcanimalcare.org or write SBCACF, P.O. Box 307, Santa Maria 93456.

— Dave Mason