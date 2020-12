Lady Bun Bun

COURTESY PHOTO

Lady Bun Bun would like to give you all her love.

The sweet rabbit is awaiting adoption through Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.

BUNS calls her a beautiful example of the Rex breed and noted people enjoy petting her great velveteen coat.

Plus, Lady Bun Bun is large and cuddly and loves to accept treats and praise.

She is about 2 years old.

For more information, go to bunssb.org.

— Dave Mason