PET OF THE WEEK

by Dave Mason 0 comment
Anderson

Anderson
COURTESY PHOTO

It’s easy to fall in love with Anderson

The 3-year-old pit bull mix is sweet, loving, goofy and intelligent. All that makes him an ideal candidate for adoption through the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

He has won over the hearts of the society’s staff, which considers him to be dashingly handsome and incredibly personable.

Anderson enjoys spending time with people, going for walks, cuddling and learning new tricks.

You can learn more about this wonder dog at www.sbhumane.org.

To adopt Anderson, email adopt@sbhumanesociety.org.

— Dave Mason

