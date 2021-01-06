PET OF THE WEEK

Dan

Dan will never turn down a belly rub.

He’s eager to get one at your home. The 1- to 2-year-old, large mixed breed is awaiting adoption through Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG.

Dan is great with other dogs, and like other canines, is very motivated by food. He will never turn down a treat-filled Kong!

He also has a ton of energy and would be great in an active household.

To adopt Dan, contact Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/DAWG at 805-688-8224 or email info@syvhumane.org. The Buellton shelter is open by appointment only, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturday.

For more information, go to www.syvhumane.org.

— Dave Mason