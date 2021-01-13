PET OF THE WEEK

Nina

Nina loves to help out at ASAP, where she’s awaiting adoption.

The 1-year-old brown tabby cat follows staff members around the Goleta shelter to help them with their duties. She’s also a handy paperweight in the office and likes to supervise while people are at their computers.

When Nina isn’t working, she enjoys laps, wand toys and napping in the sunshine. She’s also playful and loves attention.

Like many of ASAP’s cats during this difficult time, Nina may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering opportunities. You can also email ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) at info@asapcats.org or call ASAP at 805-683-3368.

— Dave Mason