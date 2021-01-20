PET OF THE WEEK

Buddy

Buddy’s a true Californian cat.

He can’t get enough of the sun.

The 8-year-old brown tabby cat is awaiting adoption through ASAP.

This affectionate cat loves the sunshine but really doesn’t like other cats so a home with a screened porch or catio would be perfect for him.

Buddy is very smart and would prefer an experienced person who can provide him with regular stimulation.

Like many of ASAP’s cats during this difficult time, Buddy may move to a foster home but is still available for adoption. Check out www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications and to learn more about fostering opportunities at the Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

Until ASAP reopens to the public, you can call the Goleta shelter at 805-683-3368 or email info@asapcats.org.

— Dave Mason